Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $368.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.20 million. Welbilt reported sales of $320.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 626.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 2.29. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

