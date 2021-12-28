Brokerages Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 180,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,549 in the last ninety days.

RWAY stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

