Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,579.31 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

