Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 3,473,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.