Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,849. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.