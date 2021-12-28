Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.69 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

