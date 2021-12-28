Brokerages Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

