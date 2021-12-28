BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $11.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.