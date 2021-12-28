Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE BRDG opened at $24.97 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000.

