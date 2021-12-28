Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 7%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.47 and last traded at $70.80. Approximately 6,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 387,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

