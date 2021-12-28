Boston Pizza Royalties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.36 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

