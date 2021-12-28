Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $113.92 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $113.92 million and $8.05 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003692 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00288450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011206 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

