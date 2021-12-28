Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,220. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.