Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.13.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,495. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

