BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Holdings Reduced by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up about 7.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKAG. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

