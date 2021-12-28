Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $67,336.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031279 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019219 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,326,501 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

