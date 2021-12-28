Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) vs. Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Financial Contrast

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blink Charging alerts:

This table compares Blink Charging and Volta Inc – Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $6.23 million 193.25 -$17.85 million ($1.10) -25.94 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Blink Charging has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blink Charging and Volta Inc – Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 3 0 2.50 Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 5 0 2.83

Blink Charging currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.95%. Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.20%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -285.50% -24.20% -22.86% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Volta Inc – Class A beats Blink Charging on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co. engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.