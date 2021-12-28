Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on January 14th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.8%.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

