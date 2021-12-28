BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue None Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:BBN opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

