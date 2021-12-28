BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 11th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

EGF stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.47.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

