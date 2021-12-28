Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 381,618 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.69.
BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
