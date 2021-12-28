BioPassport Token 1-Day Volume Tops $43.70 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $211.13 million and $43.70 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

