Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Financial Comparison

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million 4.61 -$13.62 million ($2.25) -0.42 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.91%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Bionik Laboratories on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

