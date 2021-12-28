Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $699.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. The firm had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 73.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

