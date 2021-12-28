Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $131.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $16,572,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

