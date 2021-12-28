Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 205,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,677. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

