BENQI Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 1% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $49.62 million and $26.79 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.