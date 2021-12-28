Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.51.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

