Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in StoneCo by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in StoneCo by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 91,520 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

