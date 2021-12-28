Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,577 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

