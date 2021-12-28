Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5,443.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter worth $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 57.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Orange stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

