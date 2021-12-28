Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 721,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.