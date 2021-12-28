Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

XSW stock opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

