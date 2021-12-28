Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hubbell by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hubbell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $208.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

