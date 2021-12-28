Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

