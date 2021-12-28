Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,318 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 1.08% of Matador Resources worth $48,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Matador Resources has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

