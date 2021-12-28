Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.06. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,397. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

