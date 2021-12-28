Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $51.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,677.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,529.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,489.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,674.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

