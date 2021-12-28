Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,593 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $69,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 20,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,864,255. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

