Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 86,516 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Patria Investments worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,089,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

PAX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. 97,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,233. The firm has a market cap of $856.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

