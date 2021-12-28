Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

BEEM stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 million and a P/E ratio of -24.78. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 48.8% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

