Bbva USA Sells 4,154 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bbva USA cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.