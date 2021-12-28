Bbva USA Sells 1,483 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

