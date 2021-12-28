Bbva USA Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

