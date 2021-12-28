Bbva USA Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bbva USA reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.57 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

