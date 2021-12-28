Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Purchases $83,875.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 12,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Zachary Levenick bought 20,100 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Zachary Levenick bought 2,088 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $15,242.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick bought 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

Shares of BNED traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 511,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $342.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

