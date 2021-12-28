Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as low as $5.25. Bankinter shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,685 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Get Bankinter alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.2154 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.