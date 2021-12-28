Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s business restructuring and branch consolidation initiatives along with solid loan balances are expected to continue supporting revenue growth. Given a solid liquidity position, Bank OZK is expected to sustain enhanced capital deployment activities. However, margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term, owing to the low interest rate environment. Further, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated on the back of the company’s efforts to improve technology and continued investment in franchise. These are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to an extent in the quarters ahead.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

OZK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. 2,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

