Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

