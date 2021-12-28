Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 4.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. 14,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 629,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Separately, TheStreet cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
