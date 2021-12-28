Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 4.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. 14,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 629,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

